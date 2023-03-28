Steve Bannon brings grift to E. Palestine with 'town hall' selling water filtration systems
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon showed up in E. Palestine on Tuesday to comfort victims of a recent train derailment by offering them coupons for $80 off water filtration systems.

At his "town hall" event in E. Palestine, Bannon claimed that the town had been "abandoned" by the Biden administration while he praised former President Donald Trump's visit.

Bannon used the event to sell audience members water filtration systems and other gear. He repeatedly allowed a representative from his sponsor, My Patriot Supply, to speak to residents.

"Joe Rieck, tell us about one of the products there," Bannon said, motioning at a table holding merchandise. "We wanna make sure everybody in East Palestine and at home knows about it."

"So today I brought our Alexapure Pro water filtration system," Rieck replied. "This is a must for every family. Every family in America needs to be filtering their water. You cannot trust what your local authorities are telling you what is in your drinking water. So everybody can save $80 today on our Alexapure water filtration system here at MyPatriotSupply."

"We want to show our support to the people of East Palestine," he added. "That is why we're here. We will be here along with Steve, along with John, educating people on what to do for different emergencies, how to get better prepared, what items you might need, anything from water filtration to long-term emergency food to power banks so you can power your cell phone if the power goes out."

Bannon has previously faced federal charges for defrauding donors to his We Build the Wall charity. But then-President Trump pardoned him before the case could go to trial. Bannon has since been charged with money laundering and conspiracy in a similar case in New York state court.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

