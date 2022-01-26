Steve Bannon openly wishes for Nazi army to deal with Ukraine: 'Germans were all over it in 1942'

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon on Wednesday suggested that Europe would be better off with the Germany of 1942, when over a hundred thousand Jews were murdered in concentration camps.

During his War Room: Pandemic podcast, Bannon complained that President Joe Biden is focusing on Russia's imminent invasion of Ukraine instead of the southern border of the United States.

"He's not going to address the nation on the invasion on the southern border, he's going to play wag the dog, I'm a big shot, I'm a commander-in-chief, you know, I'm General [Douglas MacArthur]," Bannon ranted. "It's a joke and the American people do not support it and will not support it."

"And the time for NATO to stand up and man up -- if it's such a big deal, where are the Germans?" he continued. "Let's see a couple of combat divisions, give me some Germans down there."

Bannon added: "Germans were all over it in 1942 -- '41, '42. Oops! I said the quiet part out loud."

Watch the video below Real America's Voice.

Steve Bannon wishes Germany was more like 1942... "I said the quiet part out loud" pic.twitter.com/D4H90X05pH

— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) January 26, 2022