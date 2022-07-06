Steve Bannon snaps over Trump snub by Joe Rogan: 'He doesn't need your low-information voters'

Former White House aide Steve Bannon lashed out at Joe Rogan after the podcaster said he had declined offers to interview former President Donald Trump multiple times.

On his daily War Room: Pandemic podcast, Bannon tried to connect Rogan to the rapper who allegedly killed seven people during a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

"You know, Joe Rogan is trash-talking Trump," Bannon ranted on Wednesday. "Where's Joe Rogan taking the $100 million blood money from Spotify. Where's he about Spotify putting [the alleged shooter's] rap videos up and making money off of it?"

The conservative podcaster complained that Rogan had said that he did not want to give Trump a platform.

"No offense," Bannon grumbled, "he doesn't need your platform. He doesn't need your low-information voters. OK? Trump deals with high-information people. Your audience couldn't handle War Room, couldn't follow it."

