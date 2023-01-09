Steve Bannon celebrates McCarthy concessions: 'That's a loaded shotgun right to his head'
Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon on Monday celebrated concessions Kevin McCarthy made to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In an interview with radio host John Fredericks, Bannon said that he disagreed with former President Donald Trump's support for McCarthy's speakership.

"I totally and completely disagree," he explained.

But Bannon saw a silver lining in the concessions McCarthy made to become Speaker. One of those concessions would allow any member of Congress to make a motion to remove the Speaker.

"On the McCarthy thing, I think we're still in the top of the second, maybe top of the third inning on this," he opined. "It's going to be early and with the motion to vacate, that's a loaded shotgun right to his head."

The broadcaster made the remarks despite the 2017 mass shooting at a congressional baseball game.

Bannon went on to point out that the motion to vacate was not a "magic wand people are presenting it as but it's powerful enough."

"We took out [John Boehner] — Breitbart and [Mark Meadows] took out Boehner in '15," he recalled. "Mark Meadows was the Matt Gaetz of that time."

