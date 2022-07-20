Witness at Steve Bannon's trial reveals over 1,000 cooperated with Jan. 6 Committee
Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Over 1,000 people have cooperated with the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, a witness at the trial of Steve Bannon revealed on Wednesday.

Under cross-examination, Kristin Amerling, counsel for the Jan. 6 Committee, was asked if Bannon was accused of taking part in the attack on the Capitol.

Bannon's attorney, Evan Corcoran, wanted Amerling to confirm that there was "no allegation that Steve Bannon was involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol."

"No allegation by whom, sir?" Amerling reportedly replied.

As questioning continued, Amerling said that over 1,000 people had been interviewed by the committee. She has personally been involved in "many dozens" of the interviews and subpoenas, she said.

Earlier, the committee staffer recalled to prosecutors that Bannon had not shown up for his deposition.

Bannon is facing two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.

