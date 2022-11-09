'It was right there in our grasp': Steve Bannon blames 'fraud' after failing to win 100 seats
Infowars/screen grab

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon licked his wounds on Wednesday after his prediction that there would be up to 100 new Republican seats in Congress failed to come true.

"This is why we're going to win," he told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. "And we're not going to quit."

"And look," Bannon shrugged, "last night, did I want 50 seats? Absolutely. Did we have the possibility to get to 50 seats? It was right there in our grasp. Did we pull it off? We did not."

The right-wing podcaster said he was happy that Republicans "fired Nancy Pelosi" by winning the U.S. House of Representatives.

"And now we have to see does Kevin McCarthy got the stones to take the helm here and really shut down the Biden regime?" Bannon opined.

Jones suggested that Republicans may have underperformed because of "fraud" in the election.

"I keep telling people, look, in '16, it was bad enough," Bannon agreed. "Listen, they're going to continue to steal [elections]."

Watch the video clip below from The Alex Jones Show.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video