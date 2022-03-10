'Your names will live in shame forever!' Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell melt down over Tina Peters arrest

Steve Bannon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday had an epic meltdown over the arrest and indictment of MAGA Colorado election clerk Tina Peters, who was charged with ten counts related to an investigation into election equipment tampering.

While appearing on Bannon's "War Room" podcast, Lindell raged at the Colorado judge who set Peters's bail so high that she will now have to spend at least one night in jail.

"Tina Peters is a Gold Star mother!" Lindell fumed. "She's never broken a law in her life, she's never spent one minute in jail!"

Bannon concurred with Lindell's assessment and, if anything, appeared even more angry.

"The people who did this: Your names will live in shame forever!" he thundered. "And we're going to make sure they do! To have a Gold Star mother have to spend the night in jail because of her service as a public servant, and election that we're going to prove was stolen... It's revolting!"

Bannon went on to call the cause of freeing Peters "a national crusade."

Among other things, Peters has been charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiring to commit the same offense, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

