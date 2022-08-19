Steve Bannon mocked ruthlessly after complaining Pennsylvania Senate candidate is 'Satanic'
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s U.S. Senate campaign in the key swing state of Pennsylvania has not been going well. Some polls show his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with a double-digit lead, and Oz has been inundated with brutal mockery in response to a shopping video that was meant to disparage President Joe Biden and other Democrats but, according to critics, misfired badly. Fetterman, in fact, has fundraised more than $500,000 from Oz’s widely ridiculed “crudité” video.

MAGA Republicans have been hoping to find a way to derail Fetterman’s campaign. One of them is Steve Bannon, host of the “War Room” podcast and former White House chief strategist in the Trump Administration. But Bannon’s line of attack is being slammed by critics as both ridiculous and desperate; Bannon is implying that Fetterman has a “satanic” appearance. Let's watch to see more.

In a Gettr post on Wednesday, Bannon shared an article from the right-wing Washington Free Beacon. The article showed Fetterman’s family members next to someone dressed as an animé character and claimed that Fetterman was part of a “Democratic grooming scandal.”

“Is Fetterman satanic??" Bannon wrote. "His look, his vibe, his associations ... has there been anyone in the history of the country that exudes more just pure evil than this guy.... the Citizens of the Commonwealth need to ask themselves — do we want someone who hangs with Satanic Groomers to represent us in the US Senate."

When Bannon’s Gettr post was shared on Twitter — a platform that the onetime Trump aide was banned from after saying that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Chris Wray should be beheaded — he was blasted with ridicule and mockery.

“Pretty sure when Steve Bannon calls you ‘satanic’ that means you are winning,” Florida-based attorney Ron Filipkowski tweeted.

Journalist James Surowiecki remarked, “To me, this just seems like clunky, self-evidently false nonsense from Bannon, and it really shows is how Republicans are scrambling to find a line of attack against Fetterman…. Fetterman ‘exudes pure evil’ is so distant from reality that it has no force.”

Another Twitter user, Seth Daire, posted, “That's not even subtle QAnon rhetoric by Bannon, which dehumanizes and demonizes those they scapegoat. Also, have you seen Bannon's look, his vibe, his associations?”

Daire posited that Bannon and other MAGA Republicans on the far right promote violence when they traffic in conspiracy theories.

“For those who asked, Satanic Groomers aligns with ideas central to Pizzagate and QAnon, and by framing his opposition that way, it dehumanizes and demonizes, which makes it easier for them to justify violence and harassment," he said in another tweet. "Bannon has QAnon followers, even though he isn't QAnon.”

Writer Mark Russell tweeted, “Says the guy who perpetually looks like he just stepped out of a panel van to buy duct tape.”

