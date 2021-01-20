Trump to pardon Steve Bannon after scamming his supporters into paying for border wall: CNN

Former White House aide to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon is said to be getting a pardon according to CNN and Bloomberg news. It was a last-minute decision in the final hours of his presidency.
News w @PamelaBrownCNN — Trump has decided to pardon Steve Bannon in a last-minute decision made hours before he’s… https://t.co/EGsYI1lC44— Kaitlan Collins (@Kaitlan Collins)1611114614.0
BREAKING: Trump is likely to grant Steve Bannon a pardon, sources tell me, ending federal prosecution of the presid… https://t.co/DYw0rrJbJK— Jennifer Jacobs (@Jennifer Jacobs)1611114527.0
Bannon scammed Trump's supporters out of millions of dollars to contribute to the wall on the U.S. and Mexico border. Bannon and his allies pocketed the cash. Bannon was arrested on Aug. 20 while aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut and was freed on a $5 million bond.
"This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall," he proclaimed leaving the court.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confirmed the report saying that Trump wished to do the pardon as a "preemptive" move.
• Trump pardons Bannon, per @maggieNYT https://t.co/WhEgm13fvJ— jonathanwald (@jonathanwald)1611118653.0