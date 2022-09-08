Watch: Steve Bannon gets 'perp walked' in handcuffs over money laundering case
Twitter/screen grab

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon was treated to a proper "perp walk" in handcuffs after he was indicted on conspiracy and money laundering charges.

Minutes before being arraigned on Thursday, police officers escorted Bannon down a hallway lined with journalists.

"This is what happens the last days of a dying regime!" he shouted. "They will never shut me up. They will have to kill me first! I have not yet begun to fight!"

Bannon surrendered to authorities earlier in the day.

Watch the video below from ABC's Olivia Rubin.

