Steve Bannon lashes out defending QAnon shaman: Merrick Garland should 'go to prison'

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon called for imprisoning Justice Department officials — including Attorney General Merrick Garland — who participated in the prosecution of "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley.

On his Tuesday show, Bannon reacted to Fox News host Tucker Carlson's broadcast of Jan. 6 footage after being given a trove of recordings by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Bannon insisted that the video showing Capitol Police surrounding Chansley meant he had permission to access the Senate chamber. The podcaster said Chansley's case was the "most egregious" prosecution.

"Merrick Garland knew it," Bannon opined. "These guys knew; they all had access to the footage."

"They had this footage; it's not just — it's not just the QAnon shaman itself. But how do you — what kind of country — is this Russia during the Moscow show trials?" he asked. "How could they possibly not just presented [the footage] J6 but in a criminal proceeding? I mean, to me, people that did this should go to prison."

Bannon added: "How do they put an American citizen [in prison] when you have this footage of the Capitol Police being an escort for the guy? It's like the Praetorian Guard."

Chansley is currently serving 41 months in prison in connection to the Capitol riot case.

Bannon has appealed his four-month sentence after being found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.

