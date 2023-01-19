Steve Bannon reacts to George Santos drag queen story: 'He just became bulletproof'

In the wake of reports that embattled New York GOP Congressman George Santos performed in drag while living in Brazil over a decade ago, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is giving his thoughts on the matter, Newsweek reports.

Journalist Marisa Kabas tweeted a photo of Santos in drag, saying that he was an amateur drag queen named "Kitara Revache" 15 years ago in Brazil. Drag queen Eula Rochard, who appeared in the photo with Santos, said everyone knew him as Anthony and "never George."

In a post to the social media platform Gettr, Bannon responded to the news by calling Santos, "The Talented Miss Kitara."

"George Santos just became bulletproof...introducing the First Brazilian American Drag Queen," Bannon wrote.

Santos, who has denied the numerous reports claiming that he lied about details on his résumé, denied that the drag story is true.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," Santos tweeted. "The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this."

As Newsweek points out, Bannon's comments on the story haven't been echoed by many other Republicans.

"Aside from Bannon, most Republicans have remained quiet so far in regard to the new Santos allegations. A focus on drag queens and their place in American society has recently escalated among conservatives," writes Newsweek's Nick Mordowanec. "In November, Republican state Representative Tony Tinderholt of Texas appointed Jake Neidert, a self-described Christian nationalist who previously called for killing drag show attendees, as the legislative director at his office."

Read the full report over at Newsweek.