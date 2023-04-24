Steve Bannon urges Trump to pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for VP if Kari Lake 'not available'

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon urged former President Donald Trump to pick Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for vice president if Kari Lake is unavailable for the job.

On his Monday War Room broadcast, Bannon said that he had first made the suggestion during an event for the American Freedom Alliance.

"I said, look, I'm a Kari Lake person, but if Kari Lake becomes governor, as she should, if this court case, or if not, she runs for the Senate, if she's not available to be Trump's VP, that Bobby Kennedy would be, I think, be an excellent choice for President Trump to consider."

Bannon said that his idea was met with a standing ovation.

"This was a hardcore, this was a very hardcore MAGA, War Room Posse crowd," he explained. "I think that that is a signal to the political elites in this country that something very different is going on, and I thought it was quite extraordinary."

