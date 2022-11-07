Judge officially stays Steve Bannon's prison sentence after appeal
GETTR/screen grab

United States District Court Judge Carl Nichols entered an order on Monday that officially means conservative provocateur Steve Bannon will be allowed to remain free while he appeals his prison sentence.

Last week, Bannon filed notice of appeal after Nichols sentenced him to four months in prison for contempt of Congress.

In an order on Monday, Nichols made Bannon's temporary freedom official.

"Accordingly, it is ORDERED that the sentence in this case shall be STAYED pending Stephen K. Bannon's appeal of his conviction," the filing said.

