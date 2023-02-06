Steve Bannon attacks McCarthy over security for State of Union: 'They've got the fence back up'

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon blasted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for increased security at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress.

On the eve of Biden's speech, Bannon complained that McCarthy had reinstated some of the security that was put in place after the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bannon told the audience of his War Room podcast that Republican inquiries of the Biden administration would begin with "the laptop from hell."

"We're very proud we were part of bringing that to the American people's attention," he said. "OK? Because the Bidens are traitors. They sold us out for money. They're scumbag traitors."

Bannon then turned to Biden's Tuesday address to a joint session of Congress.

"The inquiry starts the morning after his great State of the Union," he asserted. "McCarthy has allowed this thing to be, you know, they've got the fence back up. I don't know what McCarthy's doing. They've got the fence back up. I don't know for what reason. They've got the fence back."

On the day before the Jan. 6 attacks, Bannon appeared to have knowledge of the coming onslaught because he told his audience that "all hell" would break loose the next day.

Bannon has been sentenced to four months in jail after being found guilty of refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6 attack. He has appealed the verdict.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.