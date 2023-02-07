Twitter suspends GOP senator's account after he posts hunting picture
Sen. Steve Daines delivers remarks at the ceremonial swearing-in of Dr. Dava J. Newman as NASA Deputy Administrator in 2015. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Montana GOP Sen. Steve Daines was locked out of his Twitter account this Monday after he posted a photo showing an animal he killed during a hunting outing with his wife Cindy, Fox News reports.

Daines' communications director Rachel Dumke shared a tweet showing the content warning, claiming the image violated Twitter's "rules against graphic violence or adult content in profile images." The warning said Daines could only have his account reinstated if he deleted the offending image.

"@SteveDaines’ twitter account was locked last night for displaying "graphic violence" in his profile picture. Because going hunting with your wife is apparently against @Twitter rules now. What a joke," Dumke wrote.

As of this Tuesday morning, Daines' account is still under suspension, When reached for comment by Fox News, he replied, "My wife is a great shot. What can I say?"

