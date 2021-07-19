Fox News viewers tear into Steve Doocy after he begs them to get vaccinated

On Fox News Monday, Steve Doocy implored his viewers to get immunized against COVID-19 as polls continue to show that Republicans are among the most likely to hesitant about getting the shot.
"The disinformation is online. The vaccine is killing lots and lots of people. Or it changes your DNA. Or their little microchips. None of that is true," he said. "If you have the chance, get the shot, it will save your life."
Doocy's plea was met with outrage from many of Fox News' regular viewers, with right-wing Twitter accounts viciously going after the "Fox & Friends" host.
@SteveDoocy GOT THE JAB??? What's wrong with you. It's time you retire. Best wishes.— Fred Findley (@Fred Findley) 1626696819.0
@kilmeade what the is @SteveDoocy talking about ! “THE RULE” So out of hand no NORMAL minded person will listen to… https://t.co/pES3vrG0Oj— SAVE AMERICA VOTE #RED (@SAVE AMERICA VOTE #RED) 1626696706.0
@foxandfriends get rid of @SteveDoocy Covid crazy idiot who thinks everyone should get jabbed. @kilmeade— BobSacameno123 (@BobSacameno123) 1626696607.0
@SteveDoocy STOP pushing the vaccine; just Stop!!!! We will make up our own minds. GEEEZ— Jeany Kingsman (@Jeany Kingsman) 1626695086.0
@foxandfriends. Steve Doocy.. Mind ur bizness. Dont TELL viewers to go get vaccainated#!!! # RETIRE PLEASE— jennifer Lada (@jennifer Lada) 1626689838.0
However, not every reaction has been negative. According to at least one commenter, Doocy's plea is resonating with at least one pro-Trump Republican Fox News viewer — even more than the pleas of his own family.
@ResisterSis20 My Trumper husband has refused to get a vaccine, no matter what I say. But Steve Doocy comes on Fox… https://t.co/HPhZ98Qla7— Cherie Bozoudes (@Cherie Bozoudes) 1626693734.0