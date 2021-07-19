Fox News viewers tear into Steve Doocy after he begs them to get vaccinated

"We are shocked and saddened at this senseless act, and we are praying for our injured partners from AMR Ambulance," said fire chief Chuck Ryan. "Also, I am thankful for the swift actions of our #TucsonPolice to neutralize the threat to the community. More to come, but a dark day for Tucson."

The 20-year-old EMT who was shot in the head was hospitalized in critical condition, and the other 21-year-old EMT was listed in stable condition.

The 35-year-old suspect then started shooting at firefighters and neighbors who were helping battle the blaze, and a 44-year-old neighbor was killed and others suffered minor injuries.

A fire captain was also shot in the arm, and he was briefly hospitalized and released.

"This is a really horrific incident and our hearts go out obviously to those who are concerned about their loved ones with more serious injuries. We just don't know," Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus said.

The gunman then drove away, rammed a police cruiser and then shot the officer, who fired back and struck the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews found a body inside the home, but the remains were too badly burned to determine the victim's age or sex.

Children who lived in the home were briefly unaccounted for, but police said they have been found safe and unharmed.