Laughter erupts on 'Real Time' as Bill Maher hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short appeared on HBO's "Real Time" on Friday to discuss their upcoming Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building."

"What have we done to earn that kind of reaction?" Short asked after taking the stage to thunderous applause. "Other than provide decades of quality entertainment."

Martin and Maher joked about whether they were in the September or December of their careers.

"You know, it's weird for me, when society deems you timeless you don't know where you fit in," Short said.

They also discussed all they had learned from co-star Selina Gomez, including the lyrics to the song WAP by Cardi B.

The comedy duo have done five movies together.

