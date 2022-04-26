LISTEN: Steve Scalise speculates Matt Gaetz may have had criminal liability for endangering Liz Cheney

Audio recordings obtained by the New York Times show that Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) believed that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) may have had criminal liability for inciting violence against members of Congress.

In a House Republican leadership phone call that took place three days after the Capitol riots, McCarthy singled out Gaetz for putting the lives of other lawmakers in danger with his incendiary statements about the 2020 election supposedly being "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.

"This is serious stuff people are doing that has to stop," McCarthy said.

A little later in the call, a House aide chimed in to say that Gaetz had targeted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Twitter, which they viewed as potentially dangerous to her safety.

"I'm calling Gaetz, I'm explaining to him," McCarthy said. "I don't know what I'm going to say, but I'm going to have some other people call him too. But the nature of what -- if I'm getting a briefing, I'm going to get another one from the FBI tomorrow -- this is serious sh*t, to cut this out."

"Yeah, that's -- I mean, it's potentially illegal what he's doing," Scalise then replied.

"Well, he's putting people in jeopardy," said McCarthy. "And he doesn't need to be doing that."

Listen to the call below.







