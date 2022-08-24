'House of the Dragon' star responds to racist fans: 'It's very hard for people to swallow'
(Ollie Upton/HBO)

“House of the Dragon” star Steve Toussaint is responding to racist comments from viewers upset that the "Game of Thrones" prequel cast a Black character.

The British actor, 57, told Men’s Health that some fans said his casting was not true to the book’s depiction of members of House Velaryon.

“It seems to be very hard for people to swallow,” said Toussaint of his character. “They are happy with a dragon flying, they’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.”

As The New York Post points out, the book “Fire & Blood,” which “House of the Dragon” is based on, Lord Corlys is never stated to be white but is said to have hair that is “Targaryen white-blonde."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump whines over classified documents: 'I don't understand why I can't have these things'

“When they asked me to stop shaving, I was like, ‘Oh no!’ I’m not a big fan of the beard, but it’s part of the look. It’s striking,” he said. “Even if the show doesn’t do well, I will look good and that’s what’s important!”

“What has been wonderful is for every toxic person that has somehow found their way into my timeline, there have been so many others who have been so supportive and been like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t wait, this is going to be great,'” Toussaint added.

“Even when we were doing certain scenes, there would be supporting artists who would come up and go, ‘It’s great to have this representation.'”

Media SmartNews