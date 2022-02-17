Oath Keepers leader told Jan. 6 committee he still thinks 2020 vote is 'illegitimate': attorney
Screengrab.

An attorney representing Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes revealed in court on Wednesday that his client still believes that President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election was "illegitimate" -- and he said so to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots.

Politico reports that attorney James Bright told a court that Rhodes's false election claims made before the Capitol riot committee shouldn't justify holding him in detention until his trial because "there’s plenty of public leaders that are still saying that on a regular basis."

The publication also notes that this line of argument is a strange one for an attorney who is trying to get his client released from custody.

"For months, judges have cited Trump’s continuing false claims to suggest some Jan. 6 defendants are too dangerous to release pending trial," the publication writes. "So long as leaders continue to promote those claims, they’ve argued, extremists open to violent action may heed them as a rallying cry to attack the government."

Rhodes and some of his fellow Oath Keepers so far are the only people who took part in the Capitol riots to be charged with seditious conspiracy.

