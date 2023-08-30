Crying J6 defendant breaks with spouse in court: 'He chose the Oath Keepers over his family'

An Oath Keeper member convicted earlier this year in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol broke with her spouse during sentencing on Wednesday, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.

Connie Meggs, 60, of Dunnellon, Florida, was among six members of the Oath Keepers found guilty in March of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, among other charges.

Her husband, Kelly Meggs, 54, of Dunnellon, Florida, was convicted along with the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, of seditious conspiracy.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Meggs was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Cheney reports that Connie Meggs said during Wednesday’s proceeding that her husband had concealed his history of violent rhetoric from and and “chose the Oath Keepers over his family.”

“Remarkable moments at Oath Keeper Connie Meggs’ sentencing,” Cheney said in a social media post.

“Through sobs, she forcefully broke with her husband, Kelly Meggs (in jail for seditious conspiracy) saying he concealed his violent rhetoric from her. ‘He chose the Oath Keepers over his family.’"

She added that “I am so angry at my husband for doing this to me,” according to the report.

“Her son and grandchildren were in the gallery, also sobbing. She also assailed Stewart Rhodes and said the Oath Keepers ‘should not exist anymore,'” Cheney reported Wednesday.

Meggs according to the report said of her husband, “I was trusting my husband to keep us safe,” she said. “He put his whole family in harm’s way…He has put me through so much hell.”