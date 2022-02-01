Stewart Rhodes' attorney brutally grilled by CNN's Keilar in combative interview

The attorney for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was grilled by CNN's Brianna Keilar during an extended interview on Monday.

Keilar interviewed lawyer Jon Moseley for over 17 minutes following Donald Trump's statements that he would consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants if he were to be elected president again in 2024.

"I think it would definitely be welcome," if Trump pardoned Rhodes for seditious conspiracy, Moseley said.

Keilar noted Moseley's client "bought a lot of weapons. and the Oath Keepers cached weapons in Virginia with a quick reaction force so that they could respond. And all of this was in the words of the Oath Keepers what they had planned for. A civil war is what Stewart Rhodes said he was planning for. That's not nothing, Jon."

"Well, I'm not saying it was nothing, but that's what's alleged and I believe that will not be proven true at trial," Mosely replied.

Keilar noted Rhodes' remarks about a civil war "sounds pretty provocative."

The two went back and forth, with Moseley revealing his client would testify on Wednesday before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

After repeatedly going back and forth, Keilar concluded, "I do not feel like you're having a discussion in good faith with me, but I do appreciate you coming on today."

Watch:



