Oath Keepers leader mocked by legal expert for blowing off lawyer's advice and meeting with the FBI

The founder of the Oath Keepers militia apparently doesn't think much of expert legal advice -- and the New York Times is reporting that he recently blew off his lawyer's pleas and took a meeting with the FBI.

In an interview with the Times, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes revealed that he "spoke freely with [FBI] agents about the Capitol assault for nearly three hours," even though his lawyer strongly advised him against doing so.

Rhodes claimed that he used the opportunity to tell his side of the story by explaining that it was never the militia's plan to violently breach the Capitol building.

"I did express frustration that some of my guys went in," Rhodes explained to the Times. "There were zero instructions from me or leadership to do so."

Former federal prosecutor Ken White, however, found himself dumbfounded that Rhodes would ignore very sensible advice that any competent lawyer would give.

"Pro tip: do not talk to the FBI, especially without counsel, even if you're in a b*tchin' militia with a cunning eyepatch and a neat hat," White cracked on Twitter. "Perhaps especially then. The FBI does not want 'to hear your side of it.'"

Rhodes so far has not been criminally charged for any crimes related to the Capitol riots.