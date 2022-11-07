Stewart Rhodes wanted Trump to declassify documents that would prove QAnon was real: report

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes admitted interest in the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory while being cross-examined by prosecutors in his seditious conspiracy trial.

"Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the U.S. far-right Oath Keepers group, told a jury on Monday he never ordered members to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he thought it was "stupid" that some of them decided to enter the building," Sarah Lynch reported for Reuters. "Rhodes, a Yale Law-educated former U.S. Army paratrooper, is on trial along with Oath Keeper associates Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins on multiple charges in connection with the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol that sent lawmakers and staffers fleeing for their lives."

Lynch gave further updates on Twitter from the courtroom.

"Cross-examination by the government has begun. It has an adversarial tone," Lynch explained. "They are drilling into the 2009 launch of the Oath Keepers on the anniversary of the "shot heard around the world."

The AP has explained Rhodes "formally launched the Oath Keepers in Lexington, Massachusetts, on April 19, 2009, where the first shot in the American Revolution was fired."

Lynch reported, "the government is talking about Rhodes' decision to send Oath Keepers to Bundy Ranch and asks him about a speech he gave in which he warned they would use force if people's rights were being trampled."

Rhodes was also asked about the QAnon conspiracy theory which absurdly claims the world is run by a Satanic cabal of cannibalistic pedophiles conspiring against Donald Trump.

Lynch reported the Assistant U.S. attorney asked Rhodes if he wanted Trump to do a massive declassification in order to 'expose government officials as pedophiles' (the Qanon conspiracy theory). 'Yes,' Rhodes responds."

Rhodes also voiced allegations against Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.

Lynch reported, "Rhodes says he cannot trust GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell 'in part' because he is married to Elaine Chao. 'I think he’s also compromised,' Rhodes says, adding he thinks Chao has 'ties to the communist party' in China."