Your $600 stimulus could arrive by the end of the 2020 — if you have direct deposit: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

According to Brady, people with direct deposit can expect to receive the payment before the end of the year — and those without it will receive the money by mid-January. He advised those who do not receive the payment for whatever reason to claim it on 2020 tax returns.

The new round of COVID-19 stimulus, which is seemingly accelerating toward passage after months of Republican demands, also includes up to $300 per week in unemployment assistance, as well as boosted rental and food assistance. Also included are a renewal of the small business loan program, and funding for vaccine distribution.