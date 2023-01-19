North Carolina man leads police on 'miles-long chase' in stolen tractor: report
A North Carolina man has been arrested after leading police on a "miles-long chase" in a stolen tractor, causing several collisions along the way, reported WBTV.

"WBTV reports a witness caught some of the chase and shared a video on TikTok showing police vehicles chasing the man in a reported stolen John Deere tractor through Watauga County," said the report. "According to Boone police, the man struck multiple cars in the tractor during the incident, including a police vehicle. A church was also damaged along with a dumpster being hit."

The suspect was reportedly identified as Ronnie Hicks.

"Boone police said officers tried to use stop sticks to stop the tractor, but officers ultimately had to shoot one of the tires once Hicks started to head the wrong way on a highway and towards an elementary school," said the report.

After police had disabled the tractor, Hicks reportedly jumped out with a knife, but an officer subdued him with a stun gun, at which point he was taken into custody without further incident.

This is not the first time that a suspect has led police on a chase in stolen farm equipment. Another John Deere tractor chase occurred in Denver in 2018, that led to multiple vehicles being struck, property damage, and two officers being hospitalized.

