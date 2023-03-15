Stormy Daniels meets with Manhattan DA ahead of possible Trump indictment
Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels. (Photo by Toglenn)

Porn star Stormy Daniels reportedly met with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Wednesday as part of an investigation into hush money payments from former President Donald Trump.

U.S. court correspondent Marta Dhanis first reported that Daniels met with people in the District Attorney's Office.

"Stormy Daniels met today with the Manhattan DA and his prosecutors as part of their probe into Trump's role in the hush money payment to the porn star," Dhanis tweeted. "This was their first meeting and she may now testify before the grand jury."

Daniel's confirmed to the Associated Press that she met with the D.A.'s office.

Speculation about an indictment of Trump has grown in recent days as the grand jury's work is said to be coming to an end. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was thought to be one of the final witnesses. Trump could be facing charges of fraud and election crimes.

