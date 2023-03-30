Stormy Daniels responds to the indictment of Donald Trump

Donald Trump and adult actress Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 Myspace photo.
Former adult film star Stormy Daniels was a key player in the ultimate indictment of former President Donald Trump.
After having a sexual encounter with Trump, she was going to go public about it as he attempted to run for office in 2016. To keep her quiet, Trump funneled money through his lawyer, Michael Cohen, creating a fake business record acting as if it was a simple legal retainer.
"There is no joy in seeing this man indicted. It is a sad day, but I have to place a great deal of respect and confidence in the hard work of the grand jurors and hope going forward, our justice system will apply the law to truth and fact and recognize that no man is above the law," Daniels said in her statement.