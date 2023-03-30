Stormy Daniels responds to the indictment of Donald Trump

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to get Trump. But now they've done the unthinkable indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference.”

Trump went on to accuse Democrats of cheating “countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent who just so happens to be a president of the United States. And by far the leading Republican candidate for president has never happened before, ever.

Trump accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being “handpicked and funded by George Soros” and neglecting crime in New York City.

“Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he's doing Joe Biden's dirty work ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time.

Trump predicted that the indictment will lead to political blowback for President Joe Biden and the Democratic party.

“I believe this witch hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” Trump said.

“The American people realize exactly what the radical left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our movement and our party, united and strong will first defeat Alvin Bragg and then we will defeat Joe Biden. And we are going to throw every last one of these crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

