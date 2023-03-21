Stormy Daniels taunts Trump fans over his looming indictment: 'You sound even dumber than him'

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose $130,000 hush payment from former President Donald Trump is now at the heart of a bookkeeping fraud investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, took to Twitter this week to ridicule the latest angry claims by the former president's supporters, reported Newsweek on Tuesday.

In particular, she made clear that she is intending to celebrate if, as experts broadly believe, Trump is indicted.

"Replying to a tweet that accused her of accepting a hush money payment 'to Frame an innocent man,' Daniels replied, 'Sooo...tiny paid me to frame himself? You sound even dumber than he does during his illiterate ramblings,'" reported Katherine Fung.

Daniels also taunted a Trump fan by informing them that she would "dance down the street when he is 'selected' to go to jail."

"Over the weekend, Trump said he expected to be arrested as early as Tuesday," noted the report. "However, early-morning reports indicated that the grand jury wouldn't be voting on an indictment until Wednesday."

Falsifying business records is a misdemeanor charge in New York that is unlikely to come with jail time on its own; however, the charge could rise to a felony if prosecutors have evidence he committed the fraud as part of a coverup of another crime. Some experts have also proposed a novel legal theory whereby, because the hush payment was intended to keep voters in the 2016 presidential election from learning about an alleged affair, it amounts to a felony campaign finance violation, although this interpretion of the law is untested, and Trump has claimed the money was unrelated to the campaign.

This comes as several other criminal investigations advance against Trump, including an election interference probe in Georgia, and federal investigations into the January 6 plots and the concealment of classified documents at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate.