Stormy Daniels to host Only Fans Q&A as speculation about possible Trump indictment swirls
Stormy Daniels. (Screenshot)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is planning to host a Q&A session on her Only Fans profile as speculation continues to swirl over a possible indictment against Donald Trump handed down by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, The Daily Beast reported.

A grand jury has been considering charges against Trump in regards to the $130,000 paid to Daniels by Trump's then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen -- a "hush money" payment that some say was designed to keep an alleged sexual encounter between Trump and Daniels under wraps in the run up to the 2016 election.

“This is going to be entertaining,” Daniels wrote in a Twitter post promoting the livestream Q&A, which is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday. “Get your questions ready.”

Daniels went on to write that participants in the event will hear her answers “straight from the horse’s mouth" -- a likely reference to Trump's preferred nickname for Daniels, "Horseface."

