Michael Cohen says Trump is still lying about his affair with Stormy Daniels

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Monday celebrating what he called a win after a defamation case between him and adult-film star Stormy Daniels.
Part of Trump's statement claimed that because he won this defamation case, it means that he never had an affair, to begin with.
"As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to. The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me," said Trump in the statement.
But Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, took issue with the statement saying that he did have an affair with Daniels.
"The defeated former guys’ statement has absolutely nothing to do with the well-established fact that he did have an affair with Stormy Daniels," Cohen tweeted Monday. "It’s not even what the case is about. Either he’s lying again or didn’t read his own lawsuit…or both!"
Daniels went into great detail about the former president's anatomy during an interview with "60 Minutes" in 2018. Further, an internal report on the matter recommended that there was "reason to believe" Trump and/or his aides knowingly violated campaign finance law by issuing a payoff check to her during the 2016 election.
When Cohen testified under oath that he gave $130,000 to Daniels mere days before the election. Trump admitted to the payoff, but said he did nothing wrong and never had an affair. The date of the affair was reportedly just months after his third wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son.
"The hush money payment was done at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump," said Cohen said in a statement to The New York Times, in response to the 2021 decision by the FEC to drop their probe.
