'It just felt like, anticlimactic': Stormy Daniels reveals she felt let down by Trump's arrest

Adult film star Stormy Daniels spoke with Law&Crime in an exclusive interview that revealed she's eager to testify in the New York prosecution of Donald Trump – and that she's glad he has to face a judge.

“That’s his comeuppance because no one ever told him what to do, probably in his whole life,” Daniels told reporter Jesse Weber in the interview.

Hush money payoffs made to her and others are at the heart of the Manhattan grand jury's indictment against the former president that led to his arraignment last month.

But the actress who is at the center of the case against him said seeing his charged was a letdown.

“All this time, I thought that it would feel a certain way, like a relief or a finale or a conclusion,” Daniels said. “It was like having a marathon, you know, episode in the bedroom and not reaching a climax. You know, you did all the things: You prepared, you put on the fancy lingerie and lit candles, and you went there, and there was no conclusion. It just felt like, anticlimactic.”

That said, the trial hasn't even begun. Only the initial process is unfolding in a case that likely won't be finished until next year.

“I thought when he was indicted and held accountable, that a lot of people would be like, ‘Oh, oh, you know, shoot. She was telling the truth, we were wrong about him,'” Daniels continued. “But no, it’s actually just pissed off people more. They still think that he did no wrong, and even if he did, I should have kept my mouth shut and been a good little girl."

She called it "upsetting," saying that she endures a lot of attacks from men who stand with Trump.

"And every man out there has at least a mother, a sister, a daughter," she explained. "How would they feel if a person that they love was treated like I was? ... And that’s the part that I just cannot wrap my head around."

The case against Trump revolves around the payments that prosecutors say were made by Trump to cover up an extramarital affair he had had with Daniels.

