Storyboards for doomed 'Dune' film up for auction

Surreal: Dali, Jagger and Pink Floyd were lined up for Jodorowsky's failed 1970s adaptation of Frank Herbert's space-opera classic
It has entered film folklore as one of the great missed opportunities: the doomed 1970s adaptation of "Dune" that was supposed to bring together Salvador Dali, Mick Jagger and Pink Floyd.
The project famously collapsed after four years of work by cult Franco-Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky, but now his storyboards are going up for auction in Paris on Monday.
With a new version of "Dune" starring Timothee Chalamet packing cinemas around the world in recent weeks, interest in Jodorowsky's version has been reignited and Christie's is valuing the drawings at 25,000 to 35,000 euros ($28,000 to $40,000).
They are collected in one large notebook, and were made by celebrated French graphic novelist Moebius (alias Jean Giraud, who died in 2012) and Swiss illustrator Giger, who went on to design "Alien" in 1979 and died in 2014.
The tumultuous project was due to include surrealist Dali, Rolling Stones frontman Jagger, actor-director Orson Welles and silver screen legend Gloria Swanson in the cast, with Pink Floyd among the bands approached for the soundtrack.
It collapsed for lack of funding -- a story retold in the 2013 documentary "Jodorowsky's Dune".
The brainchild of author Frank Herbert, "Dune" was first published in 1965 and became a six-volume space opera of massive influence, not least on "Star Wars".
Following the latter's blockbuster success, Hollywood took renewed interest in "Dune" in the early 1980s.
That led to David Lynch's version, released in 1984 with a cast including British musician Sting and Patrick Stewart of "Star Trek: Next Generation", which had its own troubles and became one of the decade's biggest flops.
Jodorowsky's storyboards have taken on mythical overtones among sci-fi fans -- said to have influenced later genre hits including "Blade Runner".
"We know of several other copies: one was offered for auction several years ago, another is in Jodorowsky's possession... A third has been partially reproduced online," said Christie's.
It said around 10 to 20 copies were produced, though it was hard to be certain.
Danielle Atkinson recalls being outraged after learning about an incident that took place five years ago at Royal Oak Middle School located in suburban Detroit.
It occurred the day after former President Donald Trump's win in November 2016. A group of Latino children were eating when white students began chanting at them, “Build the wall," a popular anti-immigrant Trump slogan.
The incident resulted in some of the Latino students crying.
Only 4.1% of the Royal Oak School district is Latino, according to U.S. Census data. The racial composition for the district located just north of majority-Black Detroit is 77% white, 10% Black, 2% Asian or Asian/Pacific Islander, .1% Native American or Alaska Native and .1% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.
Atkinson, an African-American parent with children in the district, sees a parallel between the “build the wall" incident and the current right-wing attacks on discussions of racism and slavery in school, usually under the banner of “critical race theory" (CRT).
“CRT [attacks are] all about politics," said Atkinson, who also is founding director of Mothering Justice. “It's the same tool dressed up differently. The goal is to make white people afraid."
What is critical race theory?
CRT is a college-level concept that is more than four decades old and is not part of the K-12 curriculum in most Michigan schools. It centers on the idea that race is a social construct, asserting that racism is not only the product of individual bias or prejudice, but it is also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
It emerged out of a legal analysis framework in the late 1970s and early 1980s and was created by scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado and others. It is generally taught at the college or university level.
Detroit Public Schools Community District General Superintendent Nikolai Vitti told the Detroit Board of Education during a meeting Tuesday that CRT is being used in the 50,000-student school district.
“Our curriculum is deeply using critical race theory especially in social studies, but you'll find it in English language arts and the other disciplines. … Students need to understand the truth of history … understand the history of this country, to better understand who they are and about the injustices that have occurred in this country," said Vitti.
Detroit is 79% Black. The school district has a legacy of being progressive when it comes to educational philosophy. In 1991, it opened several elementary schools named after prominent Blacks including 20th century actor and activist Paul Robeson, Jamaican immigrant and business leader Marcus Garvey and civil rights leader Malcolm X. Two years later, its Board of Education adopted a curriculum policy that infused an African-centered education in lesson plans.
Anti-CRT legislation
While DPSCD is an outlier in teaching CRT at the K-12 level, that hasn't stopped Michigan Republicans from moving to ban the concept statewide.
The attacks started with Trump, who warned about the academic approach during his final months in office, in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer. The Trump administration called critical race theory “un-American" and sought to ban its influence from the federal government.
There's been a continued national push against CRT from Republicans and right-wing groups this year, which resonated with some white suburban voters and is credited with helping the party notch key victories in Virginia in this month's statewide election. But there hasn't been much media attention on the impact on Black students and parents.
GOP Michigan lawmakers have introduced legislation that has dominated education committee hearings this fall.
The Michigan House of Representatives on Nov. 2 approved a bill from state Rep. Andrew Beeler (R-Port Huron) that doesn't explicitly ban CRT. But House Bill 5097 would prohibit the State Board of Education or a local school board from including any form of explicit or implicit race or gender stereotyping in core academic curriculum.
“From emancipation to women's suffrage to the civil rights movement, events throughout American history exemplify the ideas that all men are created equal; that content of character — not skin color — defines a person; and that racism and sexism in any form have no place in our society," said Beeler. “My plan will ensure we are training our children to embrace the ideas that have carried our country away from racial and gender-based stereotypes, and toward a more unified and better future."
The bill has advanced to the Senate for consideration.
Senate Bill 460, sponsored by Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton), does seek to ban public schools in Michigan from teaching critical race theory or the New York Times' 1619 Project and penalizes them for doing so.
Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, who has been credited as “inventing" the national CRT controversy, testified in support of her bill.
“It's an ideology that's explicitly opposed to key American principles," Rufo said.
Critics like Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor), executive vice chair of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, say the bill is an attempt to censor teachers, school boards and curriculum directors, and stymie student questions about the role of race and the impact of racism in U.S. history.
“It is appalling that this Legislature is even entertaining this shortsighted, inappropriate and corrupt bill," said Geiss who is Afro-Latina, a parent of school-aged children and a former public school educator. “If this legislation gets support and full passage from the Legislature, the ability of Michigan students to pass standardized tests or college entrance exams that touch upon American history or social studies would be in detriment. Furthermore, this bill will have a profoundly chilling effect on education, our ability to foster talent development, and career readiness for today's Michigan youth, which would ultimately — and negatively — impact the state's economic future."
'If the parents would just get out of the way'
In a September House committee hearing on Beeler's bill, Molly Sweeney, who is white and serves as organizing director of 482Forward, a leading nonprofit led by neighborhood organizations, parents, and youth in the Motor City, called the bill “dangerous" and said the public education system already unjustly leaves out critical aspects of American history.
“I'm very confused about when you say banning racial and gender stereotyping and curriculum. You have to teach about those things in order to break down those things," said Sweeney. “This is like burning books."
Longtime Detroit activist Edith Lee-Payne believes that the anti-CRT effort is a political straw man tactic from GOP activists.
“It's not developed enough to be in schools and is basically used as a political ploy by Republicans against Democrats," argued Lee-Payne, a Detroit resident who as a young teen participated in the seminal August 1963 March of Washington, where the Rev. Martin Luther King delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream" speech.
Lacy Dawson, a Detroit African-American education and economic justice activist and parent who currently has nieces and nephews enrolled in area public schools, believes that all students are interested in learning history that teaches the advances of people of color and the race discrimination that has been carried out against them by whites.
Dawson said that there's a lot kids could learn “if the parents would just get out of the way."
Dutch police fired warning shots on Friday after riots erupted in the port city of Rotterdam against a partial coronavirus lockdown, causing several injuries, local police said.
Police also fired water cannon to disperse demonstrators who lit fires and set off fireworks in one of Rotterdam's main shopping streets after a protest against the measures turned violent.
The Netherlands went back into Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter last Saturday with the government announcing at least three weeks of curbs on restaurants, shops and sporting events.
"A demonstration that started tonight at 8 pm on the Coolsingel has resulted in riots. Fires have been set in several places. Fireworks were set off and police fired several warning shots," Rotterdam police said in a statement.
"There are injuries related to the fired shots."
Police said that riot police later launched charges at the demonstrators, adding: "The water launcher has been deployed."
At least one police car was set on fire during the protest, a police spokesman confirmed to AFP. The spokesman would not confirm the number of people injured.
Several electric scooters and other items were also torched, with several hundred protesters involved in the riots, images on Dutch media and social media showed.
Local authorities issued an emergency order banning people from gathering in the area in a bid to prevent further violence.
Rotterdam's busy main railway station had also been closed as a result of the disturbances.
'Very serious situation'
"This is a very serious situation which requires action with the highest priority," said the emergency order by the Rotterdam municipality.
"It is therefore necessary to issue this emergency order so as to maintain public order and to protect the safety of persons."
The Netherlands brought back restrictions after Covid cases soared to record levels, with more than 21,000 new infections reported on Friday.
Demonstrators clashed with police in The Hague after Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the measures on November 12.
The restrictions came into force the following day, shuttering bars, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets at 8:00 pm daily, while non-essential shops must shut at 6:00 pm.
People are limited to having four visitors at home and have been advised to work at home unless absolutely necessary.
Public events have been scrapped while football matches must be played behind closed doors.
Schools however remain open, and people are allowed to leave their homes without restrictions.
The Dutch government has said it will review the situation on December 3.
It is considering excluding the unvaccinated from bars and restaurants, limiting admittance to people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease.
But there was significant opposition to the plan during a debate in parliament this week.
The Netherlands suffered its worst riots in four decades in January after a night-time Covid curfew, the country's first since World War II, came into force.
Organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville are on trial for conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence in the federal lawsuit Sines v. Kessler brought by Integrity First For America.
The stated goals of the rally were to unite various factions of alt-right and neo-nazi groups to express racism and antisemitism but also to oppose the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. The past few years have seen a strong backlash to President Obama's presidency and a white panic reaction to America's historical record becoming more accurate and inclusive. In a fitting response to their attempts to protect historical whitewashing, the men are charged under a 150-year-old federal law passed to disband the first Ku Klux Klan.
In 2017, there was a growing movement to remove historical monuments partially in response to the Charleston church massacre by white supremacist Dylann Roof in 2015. Roof had been radicalized by white supremacist websites and taken pictures with confederate symbols. He stated he wanted to start a race war before murdering nine people at the Holy City's historic Emanuel A.M.E. Church.
While many objected to the removal of confederate monuments because they were supposedly historically significant, those objections ignored what the actual historical significance was. Most statues weren't built after the Civil War as a monument to fallen soldiers, but instead were built years later during moments of racial tension.
Many were built in the early 1900s during Jim Crow. Charlottesville's Lee statue was erected in 1924 while others were built in response to the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s. These statues were clearly built to literally memorialize white supremacy in stone.
Monuments are rarely about history but instead about national myth-making. Consider how many more statues we have to soldiers than to activists. Monuments by definition don't present a nuanced historical analysis but instead mythic heroic image. When we protect confederate monuments we protect the mythos of the confederacy.
This commemoration of white supremacy and slave owners are what the Unite the Right Rally came out to protect in August 2017. They were protesting the decision of the Charlottesville City Council to remove the Robert E. Lee statue. Emboldened by Trump, neo-confederates, neo-nazis, white nationalists, klansmen, the alt-right, and even right-wing militias showed up brandishing swastikas, confederate flags, weapons and hate speech.
Earlier Richard Spencer organized a nighttime rally to protest the statue's removal. Alt-right groups brandished tiki torches and shouted "Jews will not replace us." There were violent clashes with counter-protestors and self-identified white supremacist James Alex Fields drove his car into a group of crowd, killing Heather Heyer.
James Alex Fields was the only person who faced criminal charges, but in 2018 Integrity First For America brought a civil suit on behalf of nine plaintiffs against 25 neo-nazi organizers of the rally, including Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler, Andrew Anglin, Christopher Cantwell and multiple KKK groups. This lawsuit is attempting to hold these organizers responsible for conspiring to incite racially motivated violence leading to injuries. By using the Ku Klux Klan Act, or the Enforcement Act of 1871, the lawsuit links the Alt Right in Charlottesville to 150 years of white supremacist violence.
The Ku Klux Klan Act was passed by Congress after President Grant requested legislation to help address the reports of widespread racial threats in the South. This legislation was necessary to give him authority to intervene in state-level unrest. It also included provisions to bring federal civil suits against those depriving others of civil rights.
This particular provision has been codified into 42 U.S. Code § 1983 and is used as a civil-rights enforcement statute. The use of the act was limited after the Supreme Court required the involvement of "state action" in limiting someone's civil rights in the Civil Rights Cases in 1883. However, the Supreme Court revived the Enforcement Act in Monroe v. Pape in 1961. After the murders of civil rights activists in Mississippi, the FBI used the Ku Klux Klan Act to charge 18 people with conspiring to deprive the three men of their civil rights (local Mississippi prosecutors weren't interested in bringing criminal charges).
42 US 1983 has become one of the most important tools in civil rights litigation for all sorts of discrimination, and is currently being used by the NAACP to sue Donald Trump and Rudy Guiliani for conspiring with January 6 insurrectionists. But its original purpose was in breaking up the Klan. It seems fitting it's being used against alt-right groups.
Closing arguments began on Thursday after weeks of court testimony that the judge said proved conspiracy (in response to a defense motion to dismiss). Defendants testified as Richard Spencer attempted to read a racist manifesto and Christopher Cantwell spouted conspiracies.
This trial should be seen as an important response to the alt-right movement, but has received a fraction of the coverage and attention of the Rittenhouse trial. While there seemed to be a momentary backlash against white supremacy in the wake of Charlottesville, the narrative that both sides are contributing to social unrest seems to continue.
As I mentioned in my column last week, the mostly peaceful BLM protests of last summer are being cast as another side of the violence of rallies like Charlottesville. Additionally, the conservative misinformation campaigns about critical race theory and the 1619 Project are dominating political coverage and the media seems to mostly accept fear mongering. In reality the current education fights are the same ones we were having about confederate monuments.
One side wants an accurate inclusive historical record while the other wants white supremacist mythmaking held up as history.