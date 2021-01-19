Stretch limo awaits at Joe Exotic’s lawyer’s office -- as team waits on pardon call from Trump

Composite image of Joe Exotic and Donald Trump (screengrabs)
A large stretch limousine was seen outside the office of the lawyer to Netflix star Joe Exotic, who thinks he's going to get a call from President Donald Trump announcing his pardon.
Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a jury convicted him on two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, said the Western District Court of Oklahoma in 2020.
The legal team told KOCO TV-5 on Monday evening that they are "absolutely confident" that they will receive a pardon from Trump.
See the images below:
This is the stretch Limo standing by at #JoeExotic Fort Worth Lawyers office. I’m told they’re waiting on a call fr… https://t.co/Cv9iA3IHAU— Ken Molestina (@Ken Molestina)1611092122.0
I’m told this is the limousine that will be waiting to pick up Joe Exotic if he receives the pardon tomorrow. The… https://t.co/CB32qliMf9— Perris Jones (@Perris Jones)1611021327.0
No joke — the limo is waiting for Joe Exotic if he gets a pardon from Trump. We’re a laughingstock the world over… https://t.co/VB4HeGWPYE— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼)1611086747.0