'The damage has been done': Fox Business host refuses to let Trump walk back threat to Constitution

Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss.

Over the weekend, Trump had called for a "termination" of constitutional rules.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," the former president wrote on Truth Social.

In a subsequent post, Trump tried to walk back his remarks, but Varney said that it was too late.

"He was talking about terminating parts of the Constitution," the host noted. "That plays right into the Democrats' hands. He's trying to walk it back today. But the damage has been done."

Varney suggested that the remarks could contribute to the defeat of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia.

"If Walker wins, Trump will take all the credit guaranteed," he pointed out. "If Walker loses, Trump will blame Walker for not inviting Trump into the state."

Varney warned that the GOP, not the Constitution, faced termination because of Trump.

