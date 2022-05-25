Student arrested for bringing AK-47 pistol and AR-15 rifle to Texas high school: report

Authorities in Texas arrested a heavily-armed student only one day after the fatal school shooting in Ulvalde.

The Richardson Police Department says that a local business reported seeing a male walking toward Berkner High School on Wednesday morning.

"Within minutes of the call being dispatched, numerous police officers from various units within the Richardson Police Department responded to Berkner High School and initiated a search and investigation into this incident," the department announced on Facebook. "Based on the information provided and in collaboration with Richardson ISD, officers were able to identify the male suspect as a juvenile student of Berkner High School."

"The suspect was located inside Berkner High School, but no weapons were found. Further investigation led to the discovery of a vehicle used by the suspect in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Road. Inside the vehicle, officers observed what appeared to be an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle," the department said.

The suspect was arrested and charged with "Unlawful Carrying Weapons in a Weapon-Free School Zone."

The incident occurred one day after an 18-year-old high school drop out allegedly massacred 21 people at Robb Elementary School.