Identity threat among white evangelicals linked to belief Trump’s election was part of God’s plan: study
President Donald Trump is greeted by NFL Hall of Famer Herschel Walker during an event for black supporters at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta on Sept. 25, 2020. - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/AFP/TNS

An analysis of data from the American Trends Panel relating to white evangelical protestant Christians found a link between the belief that Donald Trump’s election was a part of God’s plan and whether a person considers him/herself a religious minority. While 66% of white evangelicals who do not see themselves as a religious minority stated that Trump’s election was a part of God’s plan, this percentage increases to 74% for white evangelicals who do consider themselves a religious minority. The study was published in Politics and Religion. Eighty-one percent of white evangelicals reported voti...

Science