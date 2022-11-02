Stumping for Democratic Rep. Slotkin, Liz Cheney says 'we have to walk away from politics as usual'
Liz Cheney, R- Wyo., gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event on Aug. 16, 2022, in Jackson, Wyoming. - Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney urged hundreds of mid-Michigan voters Tuesday to support her Democratic colleague, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, describing her as a candidate who would "put country above party." The stump speech in support of Slotkin at East Lansing High School's gym marked the Wyoming Republican's first time campaigning for a Democratic candidate. "If we want to ensure this revival of our republic, we have to walk away from politics as usual," Cheney said to group of about 600. " ... If the people in our party are not doing the job they need to do, t...