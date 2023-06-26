Suleman Dawood’s mother gave him Titanic submersible seat because he ‘really wanted to go’

British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood (right) and his son Suleman were killed in the Titanic tourist submersible accident
Suleman Dawood, the teenager who died on the Titanic submersible, “really wanted to go” on the underwater expedition, according to his mother, who says she gave up her seat for him. Christine Dawood previously planned to join husband Shahzada Dawood on the deep dive beneath the Atlantic Ocean’s surface, but their trip was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, she told the BBC. “Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go,” Christine told the British outlet in her first interview since the tragedy. Suleman, 19, and Shahzada, 48, were among the fi...