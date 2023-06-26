Suleman Dawood’s mother gave him Titanic submersible seat because he ‘really wanted to go’

Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett told reporters on Sunday that other anti-LGBTQ Pride activists were allowed to protest at the event after getting a proper permit to do so, but said Rubino and her comrades simply would not do so.

"We told them ‘we don’t care if you protest, just get a permit and do it the right way,'" she explained.

WRGA notes Rubino earlier this year "wore a tin foil hat to... [a] county commission meeting where she spoke out about the earlier arrest of Mark Kenneth Swanson on a misdemeanor charge of disrupting a public meeting." She is also known for making "frequent appearances at city and county government meetings, often questioning election integrity and the boards’ adherence to the U.S. Constitution."

In addition to Rubino, Rome Police also arrested 39-year-old Bradley Steven Barnes, 37-year-old Melissa Renee Smith, and 37-year-old William David Smith and charged them for violating the local assembly permit ordinance.

Georgia Republican Assembly is a right-wing splinter group that calls itself "the conscience of the Republican Party" and has a history of feuding with establishment figures like Gov. Brian Kemp.