NBC Super Bowl accidentally mixes up singer Jhene Aiko with Mickey Guyton during opening songs

The Super Bowl had a confusing start Sunday as the big game started off with a stunning rendition of "America the Beautiful" by Jhene Aiko with an accompanying harp.

Then Mickey Guyton sang the National Anthem that was celebrated as amazing online by viewers. The problem is that the producers ran Jhene Aiko's name below her name.

It was observed by many watching the opener wondering how anyone could confuse the two women. As one observer tweeted, "all Black folks don't look alike."

There hasn't yet ben a comment from NBC or the NBC Super Bowl account about the error on Twitter.

See the comments below:




SmartNews