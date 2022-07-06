Right-wing activist boasted of 'praying' with SCOTUS justices after they cited her organization's brief to overturn Roe
The Supreme Court of 2022 (Photo by Erin Schaff for AFP)

A right-wing activist whose organization wrote a brief that was cited by the United States Supreme Court in its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade also posted a video in which she boasted of praying with the justices.

Rolling Stone is reporting that Peggy Nienaber, who serves as the executive director of a ministry that falls under Liberty Counsel's umbrella organization, boasted that she and her associates are "the only people" who get an opportunity to pray with sitting Supreme Court justices.

A video obtained by the publication shows that Nienaber made the admission to a live streamer who was filming outside the court during a celebration of its decision to overturn 50 years of precedent on abortion rights.

"You actually pray with the Supreme Court justices?” the live streamer asked her at one point.

“I do,” Nienaber replied. “They will pray with us, those that like us to pray with them.”

Rolling Stone notes that this could be a conflict of interest for the justices who chose to pray with Nienaber.

"Such an arrangement presents a problem for the Orlando-based Liberty Counsel, which not only weighed in on the Dobbs case as a friend of the court, but also litigated and won a 9-0 Supreme Court victory this May in a case centered on the public display of a religious flag," the publication writes.

The Supreme Court did not reply to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

