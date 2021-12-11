Texas abortion ruling is a 'disaster' for the rule of law disguised as a 'fig leaf': Laurence Tribe

On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe tore into the Supreme Court for once again leaving in place the draconian Texas law effectively banning almost all abortions in the state.

"How consequential of a ruling is this?" asked anchor Erin Burnett.

"Well, I think it's quite consequential in the sense that it's a disastrous loss for abortion rights and for the rule of law in America, and for honesty and candor," replied Tribe. "I mean, if you read the Supreme Court's opinion, it's carefully written by Justice Gorsuch to create a fig leaf of partial victory for abortion providers, because he goes out of his way to say that after all, when the case goes back to the district court in Texas, that court will be free to rule in favor of the abortion providers, against those state officials who threatened to take their medical licenses away if they lose lawsuits to the bounty hunters. But it doesn't do any good to have a licensed provider procedure if you have had to shut your doors because you are threatened with crushing liability."

Tribe proceeded to excoriate the right-wing majority for attacking the civil rights and democracy on a number of other fronts.

"What they are doing ... is systematically dismantling the safeguards of democracy," said Tribe. "Decisions that undo critical parts of the Voting Rights Act. Decisions that refuse to get in the way of Republican gerrymandering. Decisions that refuse to deal with dark money in politics. These are not just wrong decisions, they are decisions that put the Court on a continuous path to undoing fundamental human rights and the fundamental presuppositions of a genuinely democratic society."

Watch below: