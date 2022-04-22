Man attempts to set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court: report

On Friday evening, Fox News' Chad Pergram reported that a man lit himself on fire on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

According to the report, the incident triggered an immediate response, with a helicopter landing on the steps for a medical evacuation.

This comes at the same time as a shooting in Northwest D.C. that resulted in three people wounded. These victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment, and D.C. Police have not yet released any information about a suspect in that incident. There is no evidence that these two incidents are in any way related.