Supreme Court justices hear pro-green energy message from the Catholic church at annual 'Red Mass'

At the start of each Supreme Court, the Roman Catholic Church invites justices and other members of the law profession to come to the so-called "Red Mass," a Christian service that welcomes all denominations to hear the spiritual guidance of the Washington, D.C bishop. It was so named because during the Middle Ages, the priests would wear red vestments, which were to symbolize the Holy Spirit.

The Washington Post revealed that the message to the justices who attended the service was one that began with prayers “that the Holy Spirit may constantly draw" judges and law enforcement's "attention to the least among us.” They also called for “peace in our world, especially in Ukraine."

St. Matthew’s cathedral is named after the patron saint of civil servants, and the element of service to the nation is a key tenant of the church.

“Having that blessing helps keep our priorities in order. We’re here to serve the American public, not to enrich ourselves or enjoy grand positions in life," said Brett Palmer works at the Department of Energy and worships at St. Matthew's.

Bishop John O. Barres' message used the message from theologian Romano Guardini, that the greatest things “are accomplished in silence — not in the clamor and display of superficial eventfulness, but in the deep clarity of inner vision.”

Barres asked the group: “What's all this got to do with the practice of law?”

"His answer was that a deeper discipline in prayer 'animates and focuses dedication to civil law responsibilities,'" quoted the Post. "Barres cited the example of zero-sum games in public life, such as 'the difficulty the government currently has in balancing care for the environment against reducing inflation and allowing for affordable energy.'"

"We need wise counselors to guide us, and most especially, that wisest of counselors — the Holy Spirit who brings us the gifts of wisdom, understanding, and counsel to let us see through our selfishness and past the boundaries of our own limited intellects," he continued.

In scandal after scandal, the Supreme Court is facing serious political problems. At the same time, judgments that fly in the face of American support lead to disapproval to soar for the High Court. The confidence has fallen so low that it has set records, said Gallop tracking polls.

Read the full report in the Washington Post.