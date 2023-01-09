Supreme Court denies case seeking to remove Biden and reinstate Trump

The Supreme Court has denied a longshot lawsuit from three brothers who sought to remove President Joe Biden from office and reinstate Donald Trump.

Brother Raland Brunson was listed as the plaintiff on the Supreme Court petition. The brothers said that members of Congress violated their oaths of office by failing to investigate fraud in the 2020 election.

"The complaint asks that the 387 members of Congress who voted to certify Biden’s election be immediately thrown out of office and barred from ever running again. Biden and Harris would also be removed from the White House and banned from running, as would former Vice President Mike Pence," the Salt Lake Tribune reported recently.

In an order issued Monday, the high court said that the case was "denied" but gave no explanation.