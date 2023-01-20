Surfside mayor quietly met in Dubai with developer of Champlain Towers South site
Town of Surfside Newly elected Mayor Shlomo Dazinger posed in front of the Town Hall Building, on Wednesday March 23, 2022. - Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger traveled to Dubai late last year to meet with the developer hoping to bring ultra-luxury condos to the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse, an unusual trip for a small-town mayor that several town officials and victims’ family members said they knew nothing about. Danzinger said he met in late October with Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani to discuss the possibility of placing a memorial to the 98 collapse victims at least partially on the site. DAMAC Properties, the company Sajwani leads, gave Danzinger a tour of Dubai to see building...