9 hospitalized after multiple shootings in Surprise, Arizona: report

Screengrab.
America's epidemic of gun crimes continued on Thursday.
"A suspect is in custody after nine people were reportedly shot in several West Valley cities in the Phoenix metropolitan area on Thursday," CBS 5 reported.
"According to a spokesperson for Banner Health hospitals, two victims were taken to Banner Boswell, three were taken to Banner Thunderbird, and four were taken Banner Del Webb. The extent of their injuries and conditions were not available. The spokesperson said all Banner Health West Valley facilities were placed on a temporary lockdown as as result of the area shootings, but it has since been lifted," the network reported.
Police report a suspect is in custody, 12 News reports.
Watch: