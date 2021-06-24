Surveillance video captures the horrifying moment the Surfside condo crumbled in Florida
Surfside condo collapse (Photo: Screen capture)

A beach condo building in Florida partially collapsed overnight, bringing down many residents along with it. Survivors described the horrifying screams from trapped neighbors that they couldn't reach.

Now a video has emerged that shows the moment when the building came down. It appears that a middle section was first to collapse and the tower next to it came down next.

Authorities are asking people who are trying to reach their relatives to call the Miami family reunification hotline and they will work to help locate your family member. The number is 305-614-1819.



