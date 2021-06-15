Bulwark columnist calls Susan Collins' Jan. 6 amendment compromise 'just trash'

Speaking to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, Bulwark columnist Tim Miller, who worked for former Republican Jeb Bush, attacked Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) amendment to help make the Jan. 6 Commission a reality.
Collins so-called "compromise" would add to the legislation that Republicans already worked to create in the House. Rep. John Katko (R-NY) gave Democrats a list of demands for Republicans to support the bill and Democrats agreed to them, only to have the rug pulled out from under them by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). At the time, Katko was described by one of his colleagues as being "thrown under the bus."
So, one of the solutions to come out of the Senate proposed by Collins would limit staff and set a time limit on the commission. Neither was an issue for the 9/11 commission.
Perhaps that's why Miller called it "just trash."
"Susan Collins' amendment to this is just trash," he began. "It would allow Kevin McCarthy to control the report itself and who the staff is on the report, and so not only is Donna right it won't bring on ten more people, it would substantive make the investigation worse. It's just a nonstarter. The other options are much better."
